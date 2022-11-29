INDIA

3 JMB terrorists awarded 7 years’ RI in terror case

NewsWire
0
0

A Special NIA Court in Bengaluru has awarded seven years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to three Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorists in connection with a case, pertaining to seizure of huge quantities of electrical and electronic items, tools, chemical apparatus, containers used for fabrication of bombs and IEDs, digital cameras and incriminating handwritten documents from the hideout of JMB in Bengaluru.

The court handed RI to Najir Sheikh, Habibur Rahman Sk and Mosaraf Hossain under sections 120-B, 395, 452, 397, 400 and 458 of IPC, sections 17, 18 & 20 of UA (P) Act, and section 25 (1) of the Arms Act.

The case was initially registered by Karnataka Police at Soladevanahalli PS in 2019 and later on, the probe was taken over by the NIA.

The accused were also found involved in four different dacoity cases. After completion of investigation, a consolidated chargesheet was filed in all these dacoity cases.

Later on, for trial, these four cases were clubbed to the present case.

Investigation had revealed that the accused persons had raised funds by committing dacoities at various places in Bengaluru with the intention of furthering the activities of JMB in India and also collected explosive materials and test fired a rocket launcher.

The ‘proceeds of crime’ in the form of gold was sold by Nazir Sheikh and other accused for raising funds for carrying out terror activities.

20221129-235005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka Hijab row: Respect culture of the land, BJP MP to...

    Channi seeks Centre’s help in blast investigation

    Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti meets Sonia Gandhi

    SC grants AAP leader protection against arrest in UP FIRs