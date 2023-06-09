INDIA

3 key operatives of narco-terror module in J&K held

The army on Friday said three main conduits or operatives of the cross-border narco-terror module have been apprehended.

In a statement, Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt. Col. Devender Anand said: “The apprehended individuals have been identified as Shakar Din, Rashid and Shafir.

“In the search operations, war-like stores to include two grenades have also been recovered from the possession of these individuals. Extensive joint search operations are currently in progress. The apprehension of these three individuals, is a major blow to the complex cross-border narco-terror nexus being operated from Pakistan occupied part of Jammu and Kashmir.”

