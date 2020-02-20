3 kids burnt to death in Odisha, CM announces ex-gratia

Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 (IANS) Three children were burnt to death and another suffered extensive burns when a heap of straw caught fire in a village in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Khairachhata village under Polasara block of Ganjam, said police.

The four kids were playing near the heap of staw in the village when it caught fire.

Three kids succumbed to their injuries at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The deceased, aged below 10, have been identified as Deepak Goud, Sairam Jena and Itishree Jena. Critically injured Alok Jena is struggling for life at the hospital.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for families of the three deceased and free medical treatment for the injured.

He also expressed his deep sympathy towards the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

