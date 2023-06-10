INDIA

3 kids charred to death in MPs Bhind

At least three children were charred to death and four others sustained serious injuries after a fire broke out in a house in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at the house in Danekapura village under Gormi police station due to the blast of an LPG cylinder.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajesh Rathore said that victims comprised a 4-year-old boy, his 10-year-old sister, and their 5-year-old cousin sister.

He said that the house owner, Akhilesh Rajput, and his wife sustained grievous injuries and were referred to Gwalior for treatment.

The deceased were grandchildren of the house owner.

Rathore said that Akhilesh’s daughter-in-law and daughter are also undergoing treatment at Gormi Health Centre.

“LPG leakage appears to be the reason of the fire. A forensic team has reached the spot for inspection and the exact cause will be known after the investigation is over,” Rathore said.

