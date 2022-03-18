INDIA

3 killed, 3 hurt in Telangana as tractor overturns after driver suffers cardiac arrest

By NewsWire
0
10

Atleast three persons were killed and three injured when a tractor overturned after its driver suffered a cardiac arrest.

The incident occurred on Friday at Sansthan Narayanapuram mandal’s Chitanbavi in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, according to police.

The tractor was returning after unloading bricks at Sherigudem village. Yellaiah, who was driving the tractor, lost control of the vehicle after he suffered a cardiac arrest, which caused it to overturn.

Yellaiah and two other workers inside the vehicle died, while three others were injured. The deceased have been identified as Sitharam and Durga. The injured have been been hospitalised.

The workers hail from Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district and worked at a brick kiln.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed in another accident in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district.

The police said that two motorcycles collided at Kesamudram killing three and injuring one person.

20220318-184203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.