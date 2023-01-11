INDIA

3 killed, 3 injured in clash over land dispute in Bareilly

Three persons were killed and three others critically injured after two groups opened fire at each other during a fight over a land dispute, in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, police said.

The incident took place at Govindpur of Katka Raman gram panchayat under the Faridipur police circle late on Wednesday evening.

The deceased include Sardar Paramvir Singh and Devendra Singh, while the third victim was yet to be identified, the police added.

Three persons have suffered bullet wounds in the firing and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the village to avoid any further scuffle.

According to the police spokesman, a group led by former pradhan of Raipur Hans gram panchayat, Suresh Singh allegedly opened fire first.

The former pradhan had a dispute with the three deceased over the possession of nearly 135 bigha of land. In retaliation, the second group also opened fire, the police said.

Several persons have been detained for questioning in the case.

