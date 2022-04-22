INDIA

3 killed, 34 injured as wall at wedding venue collapses in UP

NewsWire
0
0

Three persons were killed and 34 injured after a balcony and a wall collapsed at a wedding venue in Bijnor area in Sarojini Nagar police circle, late on Thursday night.

The deceased include 5-year-old Shraddha.

The victims, the four of whom are critical, have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm when wedding rituals had ended, and guests had just begun eating.

“Suddenly, the wall and a balcony collapsed, and all was over in a few minutes,” said Aniket Singh, an eyewitness of the incident.

20220422-070946

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Geetika Vidya onaudio show ‘Psycho Saiyaan’, prep and challenges

    Eight injured in Bihar clash over songs of Khesari Lal Yadav

    Modi seeks waiver of vaccine patents at G7 summit

    IPL 2022: Sunrisers win toss, elect to bowl first against Agarwal-less...