3 killed, 4 injured in blast in Pakistan

At least three people were killed and four others injured after a bomb blast hit a vehicle in the Mastung district of Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, a local official said.

The blast tookplace on Friday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Mastung district Sultan Bugti told the media that a roadside bomb blast hit a vehicle of a local tribal elder in the Qabu area of the district.

The vehicle was attacked when it was shifting the body of a person who was shot dead by unknown gunmen earlier on Friday.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site, and brought the bodies and injured to a hospital.

The official added that the bomb was planted on the roadside and was detonated by a remote-controlled device.

No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.

