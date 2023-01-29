WORLD

3 killed, 4 injured in second mass shooting in a week in Los Angeles

At least three people were killed and four others were wounded early Saturday morning in a shooting in a neighbourhood in Los Angeles, reported local media, citing police.

The fatal victims, two men and a woman, have not been identified, and the injured were taken to the hospital in critical condition, reported KABC-TV, the West Coast flagship station of the ABC television network.

The shooting occurred just after 2:30 a.m. local time in the Beverly Crest area, it said.

Three people were killed inside a vehicle on the street and four were wounded outside in an upscale neighbourhood near Beverly Hills, according to another new outlet, the Los Angeles Times.

The suspect or suspects remain at large, said the report of the newspaper.

It’s the second mass shooting in the Los Angeles area and the fourth in the western US state of California in a week, Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 11 people and nine others were injured at a dance studio in Los Angeles County’s Monterey Park last Saturday night. Another seven people were fatally shot Monday afternoon in Half Moon Bay in northern California. One was killed and 7 others were injured in a shooting in northern California’s Oakland Monday evening.

