WORLD

3 killed, 5 injured in shooting at motorcycle rally in Mexico

NewsWire
0
0

Three people were killed and five others injured in a shooting at an annual motorcycle rally in the town of Red River, US state of New Mexico.

The shooting appeared to be gang-related, Mayor of Red River Linda Calhoun told local media outlet KOAT, confirming three fatalities and five injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The shooting erupted at the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally, running from May 25 to 29, with “28,000 bikers from all different backgrounds” attending, according to the rally’s website.

20230528-143403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China has sought to frustrate WTO oversight mechanisms

    Russia sends rescue teams, medics to Turkey and Syria

    Indonesia starts implementation of Second-Home Visa to attract foreign investors

    Will work day in, day out for the British people: Rishi...