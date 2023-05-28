Three people were killed and five others injured in a shooting at an annual motorcycle rally in the town of Red River, US state of New Mexico.

The shooting appeared to be gang-related, Mayor of Red River Linda Calhoun told local media outlet KOAT, confirming three fatalities and five injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The shooting erupted at the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally, running from May 25 to 29, with “28,000 bikers from all different backgrounds” attending, according to the rally’s website.

20230528-143403