At least three people were killed and nine wounded at a motorcycle rally in Red River, US state of New Mexico, local media reported.

The shooting that took place on Saturday appeared to be gang-related, Mayor of Red River Linda Calhoun told local media outlet KOAT, confirming three fatalities and five injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The shooting erupted at the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally, running from May 25 to 29, with “28,000 bikers from all different backgrounds” attending, according to the rally’s website

All those involved in the shooting are in police custody, said the mayor, as per CNN affiliate KOAT.

Other people injured in the shooting were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Taos and University of New Mexico Health in Albuquerque for treatment, CNN quoted police as saying.

20230528-150802