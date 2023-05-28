WORLD

3 killed, 5 wounded in shooting at motorcycle rally in New Mexico (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

At least three people were killed and nine wounded at a motorcycle rally in Red River, US state of New Mexico, local media reported.

The shooting that took place on Saturday appeared to be gang-related, Mayor of Red River Linda Calhoun told local media outlet KOAT, confirming three fatalities and five injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The shooting erupted at the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally, running from May 25 to 29, with “28,000 bikers from all different backgrounds” attending, according to the rally’s website

All those involved in the shooting are in police custody, said the mayor, as per CNN affiliate KOAT.

Other people injured in the shooting were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Taos and University of New Mexico Health in Albuquerque for treatment, CNN quoted police as saying.

20230528-150802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amazon launches its first Amazon Kids+ Original mobile games

    Brazil boss Tite hails competition for World Cup places

    Will treat attack on Chinese nationals like attack on family: Pak...

    6.3mn fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Chile