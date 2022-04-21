Three persons were killed and six others injured in a road accident in J&K’s Reasi district on Thursday, police said.

Police said that the accident occurred when the passenger cab they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge.

“The vehicle was on way from Tukson to Mahore along Bagga-Gulabgarh road when it met with the accident near Angralla.

“Local volunteers joined by police immediately swung into action and removed all the persons onboard the vehicle in injured condition to the local health facility in Mahore,” a police official said.

“Three persons were declared brought dead on the arrival by the doctors.

“Three critically injured were later shifted from community Health Centre Mahore to District hospital Reasi for advanced treatment,” the police added.

