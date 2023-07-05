INDIA

3 killed, 8 injured in Texas shooting

At least three people were killed while eight others were injured in a shooting at downtown Fort Worth in Texas, US authorities have said.

The victims were 10 adults and a juvenile, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before midnight on Monday during the annual community gathering known as “ComoFest”, and when they arrived, they found multiple shooting victims in a parking lot, police said.

“Fireworks were being shot off, lots of people just trying to flee the area from the multiple gunshots, so it was difficult for them to navigate quickly into the area,” said Capt. Shawn Murray, a spokesman for the Fort Worth Police Department, at a news conference.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were later pronounced dead.

At least eight people were injured and receiving treatment at area hospitals, police said. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

As of Tuesday morning, no suspects had been identified in connection with the shooting and any potential motive was unclear.

