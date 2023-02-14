WORLD

3 killed, 9 injured in bomb blast in Myanmar

NewsWire
0
0

Three people were killed and nine others injured when a blast hit a railway station in the Bago region of Myanmar, according to the Information Team of Myanmar’s State Administration Council.

The explosion occurred at around 12:20 p.m. local time on Monday at Nyaunglebin township of the Bago region, the information team said in a statement, Xinhua News Agency reported.

One man and one woman died on the spot, while three men and seven women who have been wounded were sent to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, it said.

Investigation into the incident is underway, according to local authorities.

20230214-134404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Norway, Germany to enhance cooperation on security, green transition

    Mastercard, Polygon join hands to launch web3-focused artist incubator

    Clashes erupt in Libya’s capital as newly-approved govt enters

    Pakistan forces withdraw after Baloch militant group vows to attack police...