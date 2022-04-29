WORLD

3 killed, 9 wounded in factory fire in Turkey’s Istanbul

NewsWire
0
0

At least three people were killed and nine others were wounded in a fire that broke out at a factory in Turkey’s largest city Istanbul, local officials said.

The fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Tuzla district on the Asian side of the city for unknown reasons, the Istanbul Governor’s office said on Friday in a statement.

It added that firefighter teams, ambulances and rescue units were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the fire was brought under control, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, nine workers received minor injuries in the fire, but three others lost their lives.

Press reports said several powerful explosions occurred at the factory due to the fire, which damaged some nearby vehicles and buildings.

20220430-031202

