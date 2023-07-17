INDIA

3 killed after boat capsizes in Bangladesh

NewsWire
0
0

At least three bodies were recovered after a boat capsized in the Buriganga river in Dhaka night, a Bangladeshi police official said on Monday.

Shahinur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Dhaka’s Kotwali police station, told Xinhua news agency that “the bodies of two men and a boy have so far been retrieved”, reports Xinhua news agency

According to the official, the boat carrying about 60 people capsized following a collision with a sand-laden vessel in the river at around 8.15 p.m. on Sunday night.

He said a search operation was still underway for the unknown number of people still missing.

According to the official, most of the passengers were able to swim ashore after the accident as the boat capsized close to the river bank.

Rafi Al Faruk, a duty officer of the fire service and civil defence headquarters, told Xinhua that eight people have been rescued.

2023071740609

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HAL, IICA sign MoU for academic & research collaboration

    J&K: 100 trucks flagged-off to facilitate migratory tribal population

    Man dies, another injured as ceiling of Delhi factory collapses

    Delhi Police get threat calls against PM, home minister & Bihar...