WORLD

3 killed after shooting in New Mexico

NewsWire
0
0

Three people were killed following a shooting in Albuquerque, the largest city in the US state of New Mexico, police said.

One of the victims, who had been stabbed or shot, was found on the road by an off-duty New Mexico state police officer on Thursday morning, said Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. The person later died after being taken to hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

A blood trail led responding police to a nearby house in which two other people were found dead with gunshot wounds, Gallegos added.

The spot remained active, though police said there was no outstanding public safety threat, local media reported.

“We do not think there is an offender outstanding, but this is early in the investigation and a firearm was found on scene,” said Gallegos.

20230224-054402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 killed in Israeli missile attack near Damascus

    Denmark Open: Srikanth reaches second round with hard-fought win; Lakshya, Prannoy,...

    Putin could officially declare war on Ukraine as soon as May...

    La Liga: Madrid v Sevilla; Barca v Athletic among entertaining games...