INDIA

3 killed as bus rams into tractor in Telangana

NewsWire
0
0

Three persons were killed when a bus rammed into a tractor on Hyderabad-Bangalore highway in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district, early on Monday.

Garuda bus of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which was on its way from Hyderabad to Bangalore, collided with a sugarcane-laden tractor from the rear side near Mummalapalli in Kottakota mandal.

Two persons died on the spot while one succumbed to his injuries at the government hospital at Wanaparthy.

According to police, the bus driver, cleaner and a passenger were killed while 15 others were injured.

The deceased were identified as Anjaneyulu (42), Sandeep (35) and Shivanna (56). The injured were undergoing treatment at Wanaparthy hospital.

A total of 48 passengers were travelling in the bus belonging to Miyapur depot in Hyderabad.

20221121-105611

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Roopa Ganguly’s Facebook post on Subrata Mukherjee triggers controversy

    Rural body polls: BJP keen to field prime faces of teachers’...

    University of Hyderabad gets new V-C

    ‘Satellite launch beginning of strong India-Brazil partnership’