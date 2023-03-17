INDIA

3 killed as car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

NewsWire
0
0

At least three persons were killed when a speeding car rammed into a stationery goods laden truck parked on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday, police said here.

The crash took place near the Urse village around 7.30 a.m. when the car virtually drove into the truck that had suffered a tyre burst and repairs were underway.

The impact was so powerful that the car almost fully went under the loaded truck and was crushed, killing the three occupants on the spot, said a local eyewitness.

Among the victims are the vehicle driver and two others and the accident occurred on one of the busiest spots on the Expressway.

Two victims have been identified as Rahul B. Kulkarni, 45, and Vijay V. Khaire, 70, while the identity of the third victim is being ascertained.

Following the accident, there was a traffic jam on the affected Mumbai-Pune arm of the highway which was cleared soon by the local police, highway patrol and volunteer groups.

Though the exact causes of the crash are not clear, police suspect that the driver probably may have lost control or was dozing at the wheel.

20230317-171801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dense to very dense fog over Indo-Gangetic plains

    Some elements creating conflict in name of religion, ideology: NSA Doval

    Ajay Sood new Principal Scientific Adviser to Prime Minister

    IPL 2022: Pandya praises Gill’s role in victory over PBKS