3 killed as tractor-trolley overturns in MP’s Rewa

Three persons have died after a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place at a village in Naigarhi block, around 50 km from Rewa.

The police said the incident occurred when the villagers who had gone to participate in the immersion procession of Goddess Durga idols were returning to their village.

“Around 40 people were travelling the in tractor-trolley which over-turned, killing three of them on spot. Around 12 people were injured… they were rushed to the nearby hospitals,” said a police officer.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Kushwaha (45), Ashwani Patel (17) and Ram Ujagar (70). All were residents of Chandramouli village.

