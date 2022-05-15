At least three people were killed and a few others went missing following heavy landslides triggered by incessant rains in Dima Hasao district in Assam, officials said on Sunday.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that three persons, including a woman, lost their lives in Haflong revenue circle of Dima Hasao district during the past 24 hours.

After the landslides, few people remained missing till Sunday.

The mountainous district has been ravaged by flash floods and massive landslides in more than nine places causing snapping of vital rail and road links from other parts of the state and region.

Over 80 houses were either fully damaged or severely affected due to the landslides, which occurred at New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion and Lodi Pangmoul villages.

Railway lines at Jatinga-Harangajao and Mahur-Phaiding were snapped due to the landslides.

A defence spokesman said that following the requisition of the District Disaster Management Agency (DDMA) in Dima Hasao District, a Column of Assam Rifles was activated to assist the civil administration in providing relief to more than 1,000 stranded passengers and facilitated their evacuation to Guwahati.

The Assam Rifles column also took over security around Railway station and worked in close coordination with civil administration to prevent any law and order contingency arising out of the tense situation, the spokesman said.

He said that five persons were reported missing under the debris of the landslides at Hokai Pungchi village.

Two of the missing people were rescued and later on, one body was recovered from the debris. Search for the remaining two missing persons is still on.

The troops evacuated women, elderly people and children to safer places.

The ASDMA officials said that around 25,000 people are affected by floods in 94 villages across five districts in Assam – Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West and Nagaon.

At least 227 people, including 68 women, took shelter in 10 relief camps.

Of the five districts, Cachar is the worst hit where 21,500 people were affected, followed by Karbi Anglong West with nearly 2,000 affected and Dhemaji with more than 600 persons hit by the pre-monsoon flood.

20220515-152254