Three persons have been killed in Assam in two separate road accidents in the state’s Barpeta and Sonitpur districts, an official said on Saturday.

In the first incident, two bikers were killed in an accident in Barpeta Road town when a bus hit the motorcycle while they were at a diversion to move to the other side of the road.

The accident took place on National Highway 27.

The deceased have been identified as Abed Ali and Manowar Ali.

According to onlookers, the bike and the bus were moving towards Guwahati.

A crowd gathered there and got hold of the bus driver. Later, the police personnel arrived to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, four persons were seriously injured while a student from Dibrugarh University died in another accident at Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district.

The accident occurred early on Saturday morning when a car hit a dumper truck at high speed.

The deceased student has been identified as Luku Sharma.

The car was moving from Dibrugarh district to Mangaldai when the accident took place.

