New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Three persons, including a woman, were killed after a major fire engulfed a rubber factory in Delhi on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place in Jhilmil Industrial Area near Dilshad Garden.

“Twenty six fire tenders have been sent to the spot and a rescue operation is underway,” said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service chief.

