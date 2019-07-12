3 killed in fire in Delhi packaging factory (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Three persons, including two women, were killed in a major fire that engulfed a packaging factory in Delhi on Saturday, an official said. The incident took place around 9 a.m. at Jhilmil Industrial Area near Dilshad Garden.

According to fire officials, a short-circuit on the ground floor of the three-storey factory, involved in packaging of brass taps, resulted in a fire that turned into a massive blaze after it spread to the second floor that was used to store pieces of cardboard.

Around 70 people were working in the factory when the fire broke out. Though most employees were evacuated out of the building, three — Shoaib, Manju and Sangeeta — could not. Their bodies were later recovered by fire officials.

“Twenty six fire tenders are engaged in the operation,” said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service chief.

The factory, owned by Naem Ahmed, a resident of Zafrabad, had been running for over four years, said Pradeep, its supervisor.

–IANS

