At least three people were killed in flash floods in western Iran over the past 24 hours, Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported.

The victims were from the provinces of West Azarbaijan, Ilam and Qazvin, Morteza Moradipour, deputy head for operations at Iran’s Relief and Rescue Organisation, was quoted as saying.

Moradipour blamed heavy rainfall for the floods, stressing that rescue teams were ready to set up temporary camps to accomodate the flood-hit people, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that rescuers saved 861 people in 11 cities and 21 villages affected by the floods, relocated 24 people to safe areas, and provided emergency accommodations for 385 people.

