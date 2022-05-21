Three people were killed in an Israeli missile strike targeting military sites at south of the capital Damascus, according to a statement from the Syrian military.

All three persons were killed during missile strikes on Friday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement said the air defences have intercepted most missiles, which were fired from the Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

The pro-government Sham FM radio said strikes at the international airport in Damascus have caused a fire near it, leading to the postponement of two flights.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Israelis targeted military sites in the Jamraya area, as well as sites in the southwestern countryside of Damascus and the international airport.

It said most missiles reached their targets, adding this is the 13th Israeli attack on Syria in 2022.

