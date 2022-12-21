WORLD

3 killed in Israeli missile attack near Damascus

Three people were killed during a midnight Israeli missile strike that targeted the countryside of Syria’s capital Damascus, a war monitor reported on Wednesday.

The victims were agents who worked with the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, which has a presence in the southern countryside of Damascus, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Israeli missiles targeted areas in the vicinity of the Damascus international airport and the Sayyida Zaynab area south of Damascus, Xinhua news agency quoted the watchdog as saying.

With this attack, Israel has carried out 32 attacks on Syrian soil since the beginning of 2022.

Meanwhile, the Syrian army said in a statement that two soldiers were wounded as a result of the Israeli missile attack.

