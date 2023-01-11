WORLD

3 killed in landmine explosion in Yemen’s port city

Three people were killed in a landmine blast in Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Houthi-run media reported.

The victims were a woman and her two children, while her husband was critically injured in the blast in the al-Durayhimi district in the southern part of the city, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported on Wednesday.

The tragedy happened when the family was walking on a road and stepped on the landmine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yemenis have frequently been killed by landmines since the civil war erupted in late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern cities and pushed the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

