Three persons were killed after a lift broke down in a factory in Naraina area of west Delhi on Sunday evening, police said.

According to police, a call about the incident was received at around 8 p.m. and a team was sent to the spot.

The police said that the accident took place at a tobacco factory and the victims were identified as Deepak, Kulbir, and Sunny.

Further details were awaited.

