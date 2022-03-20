INDIA

3 killed in separate Holi brawls in Lucknow

By NewsWire
A 40-year-old Lucknow Municipal Corporation supervisor was allegedly shot in his house during Holi celebrations when he refused to lower the volume of music being played.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday when the deceased, Pappu Sonkar was playing loud music and dancing and the accused, Ralli Sonkar, asked him to lower the volume.

When Pappu refused to do so, Ralli trained a pistol at Pappu and shot him four times.

Tension prevailed in the area and local residents did not play Holi.

In another incident, 35-year-old Dayaram was bludgeoned to death in Madiaon by a man he was drinking with and in Madiaon while 29-year-old Mohit Gupta was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by his neighbour Pankaj Tiwari over water entering the latter’s house.

