INDIA

3 killed in shootout in Bihar’s Madhubani

NewsWire
0
0

Three persons were killed while five others injured in a shootout in Bihar’s Madhubani district on Saturday, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Sahorwa village over a property-related dispute between two groups.

The police said both groups had indulged in indiscriminate firing.

The deceased have been identified as Nawal Yadav, Prabhas Yadav and Bijli Devi.

The injured individuals have been admitted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital. Of them, four are said to be in a serious condition.

Of the deceased, Nawal Yadav is the brother of Madhopur Panchayat Mukhiya Arvind Gumaita, while Bijli Devi is the Mukhiya’s mother.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The main accused has been arrested… an investigation is underway. We have deployed an adequate police force to restore peace,” said Prabhat Kumar Sharma, DSP of Phulparas range of Madhubani.

20230401-231803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Should you try plant-based protein?

    Vaishno Devi to get 1,281-metre ropeway from Katra to Adhkuwari

    Kanpur: Dog’s carcass exhumed for 2nd autopsy

    ED arrests Kolkata cheat who duped SBI