Three persons were killed while five others injured in a shootout in Bihar’s Madhubani district on Saturday, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Sahorwa village over a property-related dispute between two groups.

The police said both groups had indulged in indiscriminate firing.

The deceased have been identified as Nawal Yadav, Prabhas Yadav and Bijli Devi.

The injured individuals have been admitted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital. Of them, four are said to be in a serious condition.

Of the deceased, Nawal Yadav is the brother of Madhopur Panchayat Mukhiya Arvind Gumaita, while Bijli Devi is the Mukhiya’s mother.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The main accused has been arrested… an investigation is underway. We have deployed an adequate police force to restore peace,” said Prabhat Kumar Sharma, DSP of Phulparas range of Madhubani.

