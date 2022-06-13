WORLD

3 killed in suspected murder-suicide in US’ San Jose

NewsWire
0
0

A shooting, which preliminary investigation indicates may have been a murder-suicide, left three people dead in San Jose, the third-largest city in California, police said.

Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene, police added on Sunday.

A man fatally shot two people and then killed himself after a domestic dispute in a north San Jose parking lot at nearly 1 a.m., according to the San Jose Police Department.

The killings mark the 15th and 16th deaths investigated as homicides so far this year by the San Jose Police Department, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220613-072004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Violent clashes in Sweden sparked by planned Quran burnings

    Russia trying to break Ukraine’s defence in eastern region from all...

    Raisi wins Iran prez polls by landslide: Preliminary results (Ld)

    Ukraine braces for power outage as Russian forces aim energy system