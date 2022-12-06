WORLD

3 killed in Thai railway track blast

NewsWire
0
0

An explosion at a railway track in Thailand’s Songkhla province on Tuesday killed at least three people and injured four others, authorities said

According to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the incident occurred at 6.24 a.m., and the blast hit a section of the track where repair work was ongoing, reports Xinhua news agency.

The victims were three SRT officials.

The section was only 200 metres away from the point where another explosion occurred on December 3, which derailed a freight train.

Songkhla Governor Jessada Jitrat visited the scene to assess the situation in order to prevent the reoccurrence of such attacks.

Meanwhile, a bomb disposal squad and security officials have launched investigations into Tuesday’s explosion.

According to local media, the attack on December 3 was believed to be carried out by the southern insurgents.

Separatist movements and organised crimes have occurred periodically in southern Thailand for decades.

20221206-135004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Beijing extends Covid control measures amid outbreak

    Aaron Finch to play BBL before deciding on international future

    S. Korea’s Covid-19 cases fall to 2-month low amid Chuseok holiday

    Belgium urges EU to manage soaring energy prices