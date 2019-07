Bulandshahr, July 11 (IANS) Three persons were killed and over 24 others injured on Thursday in a head-on collision between two roadways buses here in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The accident took place on the Bulandshahr-Badayun highway near Chaita village, Salempur police station in-charge Dalveer Singh said.

The injured were admitted to the District Hospital. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, Singh said.

–IANS

