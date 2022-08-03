Three daily wage labourers were mowed down by a speeding car, whose driver was allegedly drunk, in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, all three victims were standing at the side of the Jaipur Natun Ali road when the car hit them and knocked them down.

“Nirmal Das, 35, died on the spot while Vikram Mahali, 42, and Lakhi Patar, 26, were rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries,” police said quoting the eyewitness.

The agitated people detained the driver of the vehicle and thrashed him before handing him over to police.

“The driver was drunk and he was driving recklessly and could not control his vehicle, leading to the dashing of the three labourers heavily,” a police official said.

20220803-224801