3 LeT overground workers held in J&K’s Bandipora district

Srinagar, Sep 8 (IANS) A team of police and Rashtriya Rifles arrested three alleged overground workers (OGWs) of the Lashkar-e-Toiba in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Mujeeb Shamas, Tanveer Ahmad Mir and Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh — all residents of Mir Mohalla in Hajin — were arrested from Hajin area and incriminating material seized from them.

Police said that the trio had hoisted a Pakistani flag in the Hajin main market.

“They were arrested and questioned, following which a hand grenade, cloth used to make the flag and a sewing machine were seized. They have confessed that they are OGWs of LeT. Further investigation is on,” police said.

–IANS

sq/tsb/bg