Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in Sunday, officials said.

According to police, one more terrorist was killed, taking to three the number of the killed terrorists, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT, in the gunfight on Pahoo area of Pulwama.

A search operation in progress, a police official said.

The firefight broke out after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

20220424-201005