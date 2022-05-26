Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said on Thursday.

In a tweet citing Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar, the J&K Police said: “All three terrorists killed, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Identification being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered.”

Earlier in the day, the police in Kupwara received specific input regarding an infiltration in Jumagund village.

The encounter started when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the Army and police.

