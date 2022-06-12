Three terrorists killed in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district have been identified as being linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, police said on Sunday.

In a tweet quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, the J&K Police said: “All three killed terrorists are locals, linked with terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in killing of our colleague Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on 13/5/22.”

This encounter took place in Drabgam area.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many militants and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Earlier on Saturday, one Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

There were two encounters on June 7 in Kashmir.

One terrorist was killed in an encounter in Shopian district, while two LeT militants were killed at Chaktaras Kandi area in Kupwara.

The previous day, Pakistani terrorist Hanzalla, was killed in an encounter at Sopore in Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

20220612-091404