INDIA

3 LeT terrorists killed in Kashmir’s Shopian

NewsWire
0
0

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

“Among the three neutralised local terrorists, two identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian, involved in killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat; and Umer Nazir of Anantnag, involved in killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal. One AK-47 rifle and two pistols recovered,” the J&K Police quoting Additional Director General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

The encounter started after a joint team of police and security forces received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in that the Munjh Marg area.

After the area was cordoned off, terrorists started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

20221220-083603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kiara Advani learns the finesse of staying in frame from Kareena...

    SC stops demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, to hear case on Thursday

    PM Modi lays foundation stone for 11 projects worth Rs 31,500...

    BJP MLA booked for sharing video of Hyderabad gang-rape