INDIATOP NEWS

3 LeT terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

NewsWire
0
1

Three LeT terrorists, including a commander, were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, as they were on their way to attack a security force camp, police said.

“Three terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter. Identification being ascertained. As per our source, one is Foreign Terrorist and one local terrorist of LeT namely Mukhtiyar Bhat, involved in several terror crimes including killing of one ASI of CRPF and two RPF personnel. A big success for us,” tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police, quoting Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

In another tweet, the police said that as per sources, Bhat, along with a foreign terrorist, was going for fidayeen attack on a security forces camp. An AK-74 rifle, an AK-56 rifle, and one pistol was recovered from the spot.

“Awantipora police and Army averted a major terror incident,” it quoted Vijay Kumar as saying.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir on a single day. Earlier on Tuesday, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Semthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag district in which one terrorist was killed.

20221101-222606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong to build anti-CAA memorial if it comes to power in...

    J&K BJP issues notice to its Minority Morcha president

    ‘CheMystery’ wins at Toycathon, makes chemistry interesting

    Jitin’s tweet to Sibal- How’s the ‘Prasad’?