3 men arrested for break-and-enters at places of worship in Brampton and Mississauga, search on for 4th suspect

Peel police have laid a total of 78 charges against three men, after a series of break and enters occurred at places of worship, from multiple faiths, in Brampton and Mississauga. A fourth suspect is still at large.

Between November 2021 and March 2022, the suspects gained access into buildings, proceeded to remove cash from donation boxes inside of the premises, and subsequently fled the area. On March 3, investigators charged and arrested Jagdish Pandher (39), Gursharnjeet Dhindsa (31) and Parminder Gill (42).

All three Brampton men were scheduled to at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton today for a bail hearing.

Investigators are continuing to search for a known fourth suspect while a warrant for his arrest is being sought, and are urging him to speak with legal counsel and arrange to speak with officers.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing and there is no indication that these crimes are hate-motivated. However, all possible motives will continue to be considered as this investigation progresses.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact investigators at the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, extension 2133. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.