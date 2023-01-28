LIFESTYLEWORLD

3-metre-high flood submerges Indonesia, 1 killed

NewsWire
One person died after floods 80 to 300 cm high destroyed dozens of homes in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi on Friday.

“Heavy rains in several areas of Manado City have caused the Tondano river to overflow, and flooding cannot be avoided,” said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

At least five sub-districts have been flooded, and 33 houses in six sub-districts have experienced landslides, as the authorities continue to assess the situation on the ground, Xinhua news agency reported.

The evacuation is still ongoing, and officers are preparing a variety of needs for evacuation posts.

Manado City faces a medium to high risk of ground movement in January, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.

On the other hand, rain accompanied by lightning will continue to flush the area until Saturday, according to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.

