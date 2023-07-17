INDIA

3 minor boys drown off Mumbai, bodies fished out after 28 hours

NewsWire
0
0

After a massive operation of nearly 28 hours, the bodies of three minor boys, who drowned in the Marve Creek at Malad west, were recovered on Monday afternoon, the BMC Disaster Control said here.

They were among five who had entered the Marve Creek to clean themselves after playing football on the beach and apparently got trapped in the currents in the swirling waters during the high tide around 9.45 a.m. on Sunday.

While two boys were rescued safely by the local fisherfolk and police teams, three had gone missing, said the BMC.

A major aerial and sea operation was launched to trace them despite the inclement weather conditions and the missing trio was fished out of the waters this afternoon by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, Indian Navy and the fishers.

They are identified as: Nikhil S. Kayampur, 13, Ajay Harijan and Shubham R. Jaiswal, both aged 14, and all victims resided in the Pereirawadi compound in nearby Marve village.

Ajay’s older brother Krushna Harijan, and his friend Ankush, survived the ordeal after being swept to an iron electric pole near the marshes and both were rescued in the afternoon on Sunday.

2023071740526

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 cops shot in US state

    ‘Can’t put all people behind bars’: Chief Justice to ED on...

    Verstappen makes it five from five with F1 Austrian GP win

    Taha Shah Badussha opens up about shooting with Naseeruddin Shah