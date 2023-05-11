INDIA

3 minor siblings charred to death in Bihar

Three minor siblings were charred to death on Thursday after a fire erupted at their house in Bihar’s Araria district.

The victims were sleeping at the time of the incident at around 12.30 a.m.

Sources have said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit and it soon engulfed the entire house.

The deceased were identified as Azad (10), Altaf (8) and Roshni (3). Their brother Khushnawaz (12) has been admitted in the Purnea medical college where his condition is said to be serious.

The children’s parents, Nargis and Dilshad, managed to escape.

20230511-111202

