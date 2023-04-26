COMMUNITY

3 Mississauga teens arrested for attempting to rob a pharmacy

Three teens have been arrested for attempting to rob a pharmacy in south Mississauga. A stolen vehicle was also recovered.

Police said that on Tuesday April 25, three young persons attended a pharmacy near Lorne Park Road and Lakeshore Road in Mississauga. They covered their faces to disguise their identities and made efforts to gain access to the front security doors. Pharmacy employees secured the doors and called police.

As a result of a quick response from police, the suspects were located a short distance away operating a vehicle reported stolen earlier this month from York Region. All three were arrested and held pending bail hearings.

The three 15-year-old male youths from Mississauga have been charged with the following alleged offences: Attempt to Commit an Indictable Offence, Wearing a Disguise with Intent and Possession of Stolen Property. One of them was also charged with Failing to Comply with a Release Order stemming from previous outstanding robbery charges. Investigators anticipate that further charges may be laid as this an ongoing investigation.

A general provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (Y.C.J.A.) prohibits the release of the names of the teens charged in this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

