3 NE states to be connected by a single train

A single train will now connect three northeastern states — Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, a railway official said on Wednesday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will extend the service of the Guwahati – Lumding – Guwahati Express up to Shokhuvi in Nagaland on one end and up to Mendipathar in Meghalaya on the other.

The inaugural special connectivity train will be flagged off by President Droupadi Murmu from Guwahati on Friday.

The Mendipathar – Guwahati passenger special will depart from Mendipathar every Tuesday & Thursday to reach Guwahati in the evening on the same day. The train will depart from Guwahati to reach Shokhuvi on the same day.

In the return direction, the Shokhuvi – Guwahati passenger special will depart from Shokhuvi every Wednesday & Friday to reach Guwahati and the train will depart from Guwahati every Wednesday & Monday to reach Mendipathar on the same day, said a railway official.

