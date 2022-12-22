INDIA

3 Nigerian nationals held for supplying drugs in Delhi

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested three Nigerian nationals involved in drug peddling in the national capital.

The accused have been identified as Uche, Obioha Nicholas Chukwuma aka Chibuike and Emeka Dominic aka Abugo.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), a tip-off was received about a drug peddler, following which a trap was laid and Uche was apprehended.

The official said: “During frisking, the police team recovered 550 grams of methaqualone. Accordingly, a case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station and investigation was taken up.”

He added: “Uche disclosed about Obioha and he was also arrested from Krishna Park near Tilak Nagar. While in custody, Obioha told the police that he had procured the narcotic substance from Abugo, who resides in Krishna Park area.”

The official said: “A police team traced and nabbed Abugo and 1.025 kg of heroin was recovered from his possession.”

All the three accused came to India on business/tourist visas but did not return to their country after the expiration of their visas.

“They were staying illegally in India. Passports of all the three accused persons have also been recovered,” said the official.

