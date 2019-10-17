3 Nigerians arrested in Goa for possession of party drugs

Panaji, Oct 20 (IANS) Three Nigerian nationals Ferninand Okonkwo (47), Michael Okafo (38), and Ogechukwu Precious Anutanwa (29) were arrested by the Goa Police on Sunday, for possession of banned party drugs namely cocaine, MDMA or ecstacy and LSD, a hallucinogenic drug, in the popular beach village of Calangute in North Goa.

The accused were apprehended following a car chase lasting a few minutes, police sub inspector attached to the Calangute police station Suraj Kankonkar told reporters.

“The car carrying the three accused, crashed in an open field following the chase. Search of the three persons revealed illegal possession of 16 gms of cocaine, 13 gms of MDMA, 0.70 gms of ecstasy tablets and 0.18 gms of LSD, all worth Rs 1.54 lakh, the official said.

The trio have been arrested under sections 21(b), 22(b), 22(c) and 29 of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

