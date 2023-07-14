INDIA

3 non-locals shot and injured by militants, shifted to Srinagar for treatment (Lead)

NewsWire
0
0

Three non-locals were shot and injured by militants in JK’s Shopian district on Thursday, police said.

The three have been shifted to Srinagar city for specialised treatment.

Giving details of the incident, police sources said that two masked militants entered the rented accommodation in Gagran village where three non-local labourers belonging to Bihar were living.

“Masked militants fired at the three non-local labourers and fled from the place.

“The injured have been identified as Anmol Kumar, Hiralal Yadoo, and Pintu Kumar, all residents of Supaul district in Bihar,” a police official said.

Doctors at the local hospital referred all the injured persons to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Meanwhile, the police source said that the area has been surrounded and searches mounted to trace the assailants.

2023071338846

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lanka reports 50,264 dengue cases this yr

    Lok Sabha passes Bills extending tenure of CBI, ED Directors

    Amarnath Yatra begins, first batch of pilgrims leave for cave shrine

    Top LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter